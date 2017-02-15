Protest against Bara MNA

Nasib Shah Shinwari

landikotal

Journalists, political party leaders and civil society members hold a protest demonstration on Wednesday against the threat call and abusive language of Nasir Khan Afridi to Qazi Fazlullah, the reporter of Geo news.

A large number of Journalists, political party leaders and workers gathered at Landikotal bazar and took out rally and staged a protest against the killing threat of the MNA Nasir Khan Afridi to the journalist and reporter of Geo News, Qazi Fazlullah.

Addressing the protesters, the general secretary of Jamiat Ulema e Islam(JUI-F) FATA Mufti Muhammad Ijaz Shinwari criticized the MNA Nasir Khan Afridi who called Qazi Fazlullah and gave threats to him.