Protest against accountability

Sharif family is very upset and angry against SC Judges and JIT investigating the wealth accumulated by PM and his children after the Panama. Papers leaked the details a year ago. Now a JIT is collecting evidence on the order of Supreme Court of Pakistan to be presented by July 10.

The leaders and supporters of our PM were very happy when SCP announced the judgement headed by the 5- member Judges’ Bench. Then why now the PM is against accountability? It seems that JIT comprises of those state employees who are honest and men of integrity, not those who have sold their loyalty to the government and appear as personal servants of PM.

TANZEEL MUHAMMAD

Karachi

