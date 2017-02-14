Protection to media

Siraj Umrani

Turbat, Absor

Only condemnation and political point scoring is not enough bring to an end to the terrorist attacks on media groups. The recent attack on the Samaa led to martyrdom of a reporter in Karachi. This is not the only attack of its kind that has taken place.

Terror attacks, in the past, were also conducted on Geo, Express, Dawn and other media groups. Reporters are doing a marvellous job. They keep the people informed about happenings in their surrounding, even putting their own life at risk. This is their only sin that they come under terror attacks frequently. Aren’t they human beings and citizens? Their protection should be the first priority of any government.