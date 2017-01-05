Protection of life, property of citizens top priority of Government: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting, which reviewed in detail over all law and order situation and the steps being taken with regard to implementation on national action plan in the province.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that Punjab government has not only taken solid steps for the improvement of law and order but modern technology is also being benefited. He said that protection of life and property of the people is top priority of the government therefore; police should perform its duties efficiently for crushing criminal elements and special attention be paid to patrolling for checking street crimes.

He said that Punjab government has constituted Dolphin Force for checking street crimes and Punjab is the first province where counter terrorism force has also been set up for eradicating terrorism.

Shehbaz Sharif said that counter terrorism force is taking effective measures for the eradication of terrorists and their facilitators. He said that brave officials of this force foiled terrorist plan. He said that the personnel of counter terrorism force are eradicating the menace of terrorism bravely. The Chief Minister said that Punjab Safe City Project has been launched in Lahore while this project will be started in other six big cities of the province during the current year.

He said that effective steps have been taken under National Action Plan for eradicating terrorism and extremism. He said that the laws have been made stringent after necessary amendments for eradicating sectarianism, terrorism and extremism.

He said that law of ban on loudspeaker and literature containing religious hatred should be strictly implemented. He said that steps being taken under national action plan have resulted in a considerable decrease in incidents of terrorism. He said that complete eradication of terrorists and their facilitators is mission of the government.