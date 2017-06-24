Protect the forest areas

The wildfire in Central Portugal has killed over 62 people, sending shockwaves across the world. There are many lessons and reasons behind this incident. First, any educated person can easily understand that the forests are always playing greater role in influencing the chances of getting rain. This apart, the forest areas have the natural appeal of “clustering the clouds together.” And all these activities will lead to the good rainfall over the region.

On the contrary, a forest area catching fire means something bizarre and serious. The fact is that the factors like climate change and dry weather [immense exposure to sunlight] will add to the chances of wildfire.

Besides this, deforestation is another strong factor behind the wildfire incidents. The short message is that it is time to protect our prestigious and precious forest areas. Otherwise, the serious consequences will be on the cards. To begin with, serious steps and greater efforts are required towards safeguarding the forest areas. The acts like controlling urbanization and increasing tree/forest cover will bring in greater results in matters of balancing the environment against growing population/urbanization.

P SENTHIL S DURAI

Maharashtra, India

