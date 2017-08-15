Prosperous Pakistan foremost duty of every countryman: FCCI

Staff Reporter

Faisalabad

President of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Engineer Mohammad Saeed Sheikh has said that after the geographical independence, the active participation of each and every Pakistani in building a secure, safe and prosperous Pakistan is our foremost duty.

Addressing a function after performing the flag-hoisting and cake-cutting ceremony in FCCI Complex here on Monday, he said that the business community is also playing its vital role to win, achieve and further strengthen the economic sovereignty of this country that was created seventy years ago by offering hundreds and thousands of sacrifices.

Engineer Mohammad Saeed Sheikh said that the business community along with the Muslims of sub-continent had played a pivotal role in the creation of a new and independent home land for the Muslims of this region. Now the business community is working day and night for its progress and prosperity.

He said that the business community and particularly the members of FCCI are patriotic Pakistanis and are playing their due role to make Pakistan a prosperous and developed country irrespective of their political affiliation.

He said that business community has made solemn pledge on this day to continue its struggle to win complete economic sovereignty for this country which is prerequisite to root out poverty, illiteracy, terrorism and unemployment.

President FCCI said that we also endorse the efforts of the government and armed forces of Pakistan who have launched a very difficult campaign to save Pakistan from the clutches of terrorists who are eroding its political, economic and social foundation. Vice President Engineer Ahmad Hasan in his brief address congratulated the nation on the 70thIndependence Day and said that dozens of functions are being arranged in the city to mark this historic day.

The FCCI has requested all its members to participate in these functions in order to express their love for the motherland that has given us a unique identity in the comity of nations.

Earlier, President Engineer Mohammad Saeed Sheikh along with Vice President, executive committee and other members unfurled the national flag. They also recited the national anthem while the security staff of FCCI presented a salute by firing in the air. The ceremony was also attended by former office bearers Chaudhry Mohammad Boota, Sheikh Nadeem Allahwala, Usman Rauf and others.