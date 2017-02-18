Proscribed outfits & internal security

Saima Ali

PAKISTAN is facing various kinds of terrorisation; both traditional and non-traditional such as extremism, sectarian violence, separatist movements, political and economic instability, terrorism, and feudalism are traditional internal threats linked with external factors. These activities are going on in different parts of country. Many other security agencies of different states are trying their best to destabilise Pakistan, wherever possible.

The idea of proscribed organisations was introduced, whereby governments would draw up a list of organisations connected with terrorism and would then proceed to taking action against these groups under the ATA’s steps of procedure. These organisations are continuously challenging the internal security of the state, territorial integrity and are jeopardising the accomplishment of its national interests. Much of these proscribed organisations may not be directly involved in terrorist activities but play an important role in fostering, promoting, supporting and glorifying terrorism.

In addition, there are also proven evidences of the foreign involvement in these activities. Like the terrorist and insurgent activities in Balochistan are threats to Pakistan’s internal Security. According to the foreign office of Pakistan, the militancy in Balochistan is gaining support from foreign players especially our Eastern neighbour. Separatist movements in Sindh and Balochistan added by sectarian violence are posing credible threats to Pakistan’s internal security.

Pakistan has lost 35000 lives and $118 billion in the war on terror. In 2015, Pakistan has formally declared 212 outfits as proscribed organisations. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs banned 171 organizations, while the Interior Ministry banned 60 more organizations. One can perceive the proscribed list on NACTA website from Lashkar-e Jhangvi, Sipah-i-Muhammad which were proscribed in year 2001 to recently proscribed Jamaatud Dawa (JuD), which was been put on the watch list by the interior ministry in 2015. It was already enlisted under UNSCR 1267 along Al- Akhtar and Al –Rashid Trust organisations. Finally this year DG, ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor while putting ban on (JuD) stated that the decision to put Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed under house arrest “is a policy decision”.

It is to notify that Pakistan’s list of proscribed organizations was not available to the general public up until very recently, while in justice, alerting the people to the organizations that threatened them should have been the first step in countering terrorism. The list should be readily available on the websites of NACTA, the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Information, Ministry of States and Frontier Regions as well as on those of the Home Departments of all provinces, territories, arms licenses issuing authorities, passport-issuing authorities, immigration authorities, State Bank of Pakistan and all commercial banks.

The lack of an authentic list leads to ambiguity in response of the government as well as the public. This confusion should be got over come. The lack of authentic lists of banned militant organizations as well as their members, leads to indistinctness in the response of the government as well as the public.

Furthermore, a nationwide approach, backed by political will, is required to curb and destroy these banned outfits from grass roots level. There is a need to have a proper organisation at the federal level to monitor the status of the ban implementation. One such organization could be National Counter-Terrorism Authority (NACTA).

It should be strengthened along NAP. As it provide for the execution of convicted terrorists, establishment of military-led speedy trial courts, action against armed militias and the strengthening and activation of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta). National Action Plan should have timelines for achieving any of the goals the Plan also should mention those who will implement it or monitor its progress.

—The writer works for Strategic Vision Institute, a think-tank based in Islamabad.

Email:saima@thesvi.org