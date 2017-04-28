Property developers not happy over unjustified duty on cement, steel, ceramics

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

The builders and the property developers while declaring what they called unjustified regulatory duty on steel, cement and ceramics have invited the attention of the government that this would harm the development process in the country.

In this respect, Mohsin Sheikhani, Chairman Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) has warned the government that if unjustified regulatory and other duties slapped on import of steel, cement and ceramics-the major ingredients for construction industry- are not withdrawn forthwith and provided level playing field to local builders and developers, the construction industry will never grow in Pakistan and the dream of poor people to own their houses will never come true.

Talking to media persons at the ABAD House, he said that the government has imposed anti-dumping duty on import of steel meant for construction in the garb of saving local steel industry when steel price was dipped to 220 US dollar per ton in international market but now again the steel price in international market has reached to all time high of 480 US dollar per ton in the international market; however, the government has not lifted anti-dumping duty. On the other hand steel manufacturers have cartelized the industry for more and more profiteering and they are trying for permanent anti-dumping duty on steel, he lamented.

Moreover, he continued, imported steel bars cost Rs 55,000 per ton and production cost of local steel bars is also the same but they are selling steel bars at the rate of Rs 85,000 per ton, which is totally injustice and profiteering.

He said that cement manufacturers are minting windfall of profit as they are selling a 50 kg bag of cement at the rate of Rs 550 while the rate of a 50 kg bag of cement in the international market is less than Rs 300. Ironically, Pakistani cement manufacturers are exporting cement at the almost Rs 300, which is prevalent in the international market but they will not sale cement at this rate in local market on one pretext or the other with the aim of profiteering and they are also lobbying for more duties and regulatory duty on cement import, which will hurt local construction industry as well as commonmen, who want to build their homes, he added.

Mohsin Sheikhani told that like cement and steel the ceramics is also very important for construction but the government, instead of keeping an eye on profiteering of ceramics manufacturers, imposed heavy duty on import of ceramics again on the pretext of protecting local industry.

It looks, he continued, that the government is protecting interests of profiteers instead of protecting interests of general public despite the fact that Pakistan has shortfall of 12 million housing units and some 0.25 million units are added to this shortfall every year.

He also pointed out that the government has given tax relief of Rs 1400 billion to Chinese company working on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and if we compare this amount it comes to almost one third of our federal budget.

We are not against the CPEC and Chinese companies but the government should also provide relief to local entrepreneurs for the stabilization of national economy and economical growth of the country, he said adding that otherwise local businessmen will have no way other than winding up their businesses.