Proper training required for media persons to maintain balance in coverage of issues

Staff Reporter

As a mirror of the society, the role of media has evolved and is expanding rapidly with each passing day; media have a vital part to play in mobilizing the opinions of people and it is only through proper state-of-the-art training that they can learn to utilize modern technologies and electronic gadgets including camera and mobile phone to enhance their capacity. This was said by the executive director NAVTTC, Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema during a meeting at NAVTTC HQs today. Renowned media persons including Rana Jawad (Director News, Geo), Raja Musaddiq (General Manager PTV), Iftikhar Shirazi (Bureau Chief Dawn TV), Tahir Khalil (Jang), Khalid Azeem (Bureau Chief Sammaa), Muhammad Akram Malik (Director APP), Sardar Hameed (Bureau Chief Waqt TV), Rehman Azhar (Aaj TV), Ammar Masood (Jang), Khalid Jamil (Bureau Chief Abb Tak), Afzal Butt (President Journalist Association) and many others attended the meeting.

Though electronic media is booming in Pakistan but its still young and proper training is required for the media persons to maintain greater balance in the coverage of everyday issues, the executive director said. To meet the changing requirements of electronic media, NAVTTC is going to start training courses on reporting, editing, linear editing, graphics and mobile journalism etc. which would commence from January, 2017.

Unfortunately the technical and vocational sector has not been a priority of the policy makers of our country for over half a century while the developed world paid attention to this area and emerged as powerful and economically stable countries, executive director said. He apprised the members about the role of NAVTTC as a federal organization mandated to provide technical and vocational training to the unemployed youth of the country.

Media can play the most significant role in changing the typical conventional mind-set of our people and attract youth towards this sector, he added.

The members put forward their valuable ideas and suggestions to devise courses as per the modern technological requirements of the media industry. They were unanimously of the view that the step of NAVTTC to train media persons to make them technical sound is commendable. They said that there is scarcity of trained cameramen and Non-linear editors in the media industry and this course would help in producing well learned and qualified technical experts. They pledged their full support in providing experts of their organizations to deliver lectures to the trainees of this course.