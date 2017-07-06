Propaganda through book

Reema Shaukat

IN today’s world where media is considered as one of most powerful tools because of information and simultaneously it is active to influence and opine people’s mind for certain news. Pakistan is the only strategically important country on world map which has fought courageously not against terrorism but against foreign propaganda warfare too. At the time when Pakistan is getting out of this menace adversaries are leaving no stone unturned to push it again to conspiracies and blame game. Recently, propaganda has been launched by dispensing e-version of a book named as “The Contractor”.

It is interesting to note that this book claims Raymond Davis as its writer who was involved in killing of two poor Pakistanis while driving impetuously on the roads of Lahore, a provincial capital of Punjab. This incident occurred in 2011 and after investigations it was revealed that Raymond Davis was working in Pakistan as spy and later sinister activities of CIA and presence of Black Water in Pakistan was also disclosed by him. Though on American pressure he was released but Pakistan came to know about many ominous threats and plans of USA for Pakistan. He was released after giving compensation amount (deeyat) to the victims. It is quite thought provoking to highlight that when Davis was in lock up American embassy requested for provision of food to him by embassy but Pakistani intelligence officials didn’t allow as they already sensed plans of CIA to poison him through food while in lock up.

Davis was released after a certain time period from Pakistan but later he was again jailed for misbehaving with lady for many years in USA. Now after many years of being exempted from Pakistan launching of this book about his saga in Pakistan is full of white lies just to defame Pakistan and its institutions. This book divulges less about Davis and focus more on Pakistan’s intelligence agency censuring. Raymond Davis through his book celebrates himself as a hero and narrates his account of release from prison as the conqueror and has put serious allegations against Pak Army, General Shuja Pasha then ISI Chief, Hussain Haqqani and other political figures being active in his freedom from 49 days in prison.

Now there are many questions attached with this Davis novel who as a white man and being American was escaped safely from Pakistan as at that time Pakistan couldn’t afford to have more enemies on international front while being deeply involved by the already mess created by USA through war against terrorism. Firstly spreading free electronic online version of this book itself is an intrigue. It seems the American spy agency is in a hurry by dispersing this story against Pakistan. Generally, for record business and best-selling few chapters or abstracts from book are published earlier to attract readership but free electronic circulation of book is strange and is used as an effective marketing by CIA thinking it will be able to shape public opinion before its hard copy is accessible in markets.

It is pertinent to note that this book was published by BenBella Books which was founded in 2001 by Glenn Yeffeth and it is known as small nascent publishing firm in USA. Interestingly Raymond Davis book’s marketing is done by Garson WrightPR which claims to have specialised in determining perceptions. It is pretty attention-grabbing to note that CIA or those who want to malign Pakistan have used this firm for the publicity of this book. This L Garson and M Wright, Public Relations firm was established in 1994 and it claims of having specializing in shaping perception, gaining public awareness and targeting specialized media outlets for its diverse clients.

Now those who understand ethics of journalism and advertising know that books are also used as a propaganda tool rather than information. This book’s launch clearly depicts that it is designed by American spies just to hit Pakistan’s defence institutions success and generate public discernment against them. Nonetheless it seems that this story of Raymond Davis will not be able to make a success story as those who remember history can recall all those events which USA has used to pressurize Pakistan. Be it sanctions on Pakistan, concealment of economic aid, educational funds or nuclear pressures USA has always tried to dominate Pakistan through carrot and stick policy. Firstly Raymond Davis was a confirmed CIA official not a hired contractor by CIA for its activities in Pakistan. This book cunningly describes Davis as a private contractor for mission and declares he was not a regular employee of CIA but a hired security guard. Just to erase antiquity and Raymond Davis as a dark spot in CIA history either this book was written by him or wrote by someone else so that people give clean chit to CIA.

After Davis release from Pakistan this fact was published in USA media that CIA wanted to take a revenge from Pakistan on Davis arrest. The very next day when Davis was released USA did drone attack on tribal Jirga in Waziristan killing more than 40 people. This drone was protested by Pakistan and later it was confirmed by US media that this drone strike was purely a vengeance act and State Department has accepted it. So apparently this novel seems more of a pack of fabricated lies and those who have already started to believe in this propaganda must not forget that the publication time is very important just to divert people attention from Pakistan’s victorious tale against terrorism and many other facts.

— The writer works for Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, a think-tank based in Islamabad.

