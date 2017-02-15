Propaganda about Afghan refugees

IT seems some domestic elements and international lobbies are in league trying to malign Pakistan over issue of voluntary return of Afghan refugees to their homeland. Apart from what some circles at home had been propagating, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) has alleged coercion on part of Government of Pakistan regarding their repatriation.

Foreign Office has done well by issuing a compact rejoinder exposing fallacy of the claims by HRW, which in no way is a neutral entity and at times becomes victim to partisan approach and propaganda campaigns by some vested interests. It has rightly pointed out that such malicious allegations could be counter-productive to the cause of harmony and goodwill between refugees and host communities. Already, there are growing concerns among different segments of the Pakistani society that many of the refugees are misusing the hospitality of Pakistan and apart from proving to be social and economic burden they are increasingly getting involved in criminal and terrorism pursuits. Some of them are being used as a tool by some foreign countries and their intelligence agencies to spread anarchy and create instability in the country. There is now realisation on part of the society to take immediate and tangible measures for repatriation of these refugees to their homeland, where security, law & order conditions have improved. However, Government of Pakistan ignored the sentiments of its people and unilaterally decided to extend stay of registered Afghan refugees till December 2017 and no one knows what happens after the deadline that has been extended umpteen times. Had there been any coercion by the government there would have been not a single refugee now on the soil of Pakistan. It is, however, strange that while international community is not fulfilling its obligations with respect to welfare of Afghan refugees, propaganda campaign is unleashed to create bad blood between refugees and people of Pakistan. We believe that Pakistan should not care about such propaganda and take measures to safeguard its security interests as it cannot allow foreign elements to indulge in terrorist activities.

Related