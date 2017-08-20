Promotion of Sufism needed to control terrorism

City Reporter

Promotion of Sufism can help control terrorism, extremism, sectarianism and various other ills from society. The speakers said this while addressing the Sufi Conference 2017, organised by the World Spiritual Forum (WSF) here on Saturday. Prominent among the participants were Jammat-e-Islami leader Farid Paracha, journalist Ajmal Niazi, Chairman WSF Allama Waqas Ali Khalid, Mian Jalil Sharqpuri, Central Secretary Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen, JUP leader Amjad Hussain Chishti, Kashif Ali, son of Wasif Ali Wasif, and Syed Nobahar. They said that Sufism could guarantee peace and interfaith harmony and there was a need to create awareness among people about its importance. They said that saints and Sufis provided full support to Quaid-e-Azam for creation of Pakistan.