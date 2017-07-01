Promotion of sports govt’s top priority: Marriyum

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that promotion of sports in the country was top most priority of the present government as they were harbinger of peace all over the world.

She said that being mindful of the importance of sports, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was striving to make Pakistan a cradle of peace where sports activities could flourish unhindered.

The minister said this while talking to Amjad Aziz Malik, Secretary General Asian Sports Journalists Federation, who called on her here.

During the meeting, matters related to International Congress of Sports Journalists being held in Islamabad came under discussion.

Welcoming the organization of sports journalists congress in Islamabad, the minister said that it would help in promoting the soft image of the country at the global level. She said that attracting youth towards healthy activities through sports was need of the hour and media could play a pivotal role in achievement of that objective.—APP

