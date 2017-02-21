Promotion of partnership between US, Pakistan

Staff Reporter

To promote linkages and partnership in technical & vocational sector between Pakistan and America, Prof. Jeffery Milligan from the Florida State University called on the Executive Director NAVTTC, Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema, at NAVTTC HQs today. Zulfiqar Cheema briefed the professor on the milestones achieved by NAVTTC in brining a paradigm shift in TVET delivery in Pakistan.

In this meeting, important steps including introduction of modern trends and methods in the TVET sector, up-gradation of curriculum, promotion of linkages with the community colleges of America, instructors’ training, and to start exchange program in cooperation with USEF were discussed.

Prof. Milligan commended the role of NAVTTC and assured to provide modern training to instructors/teachers to boost the TVET sector of Pakistan. It was mutually agreed that as a pilot project, fifty community colleges will be established in Pakistan on the lines of American Community College system.