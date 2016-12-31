Promotion of literature, writers’ welfare top priority of Govt: Irfan Siddiqui

Staff Reporter

Adviser to Prime Minister for National history and literary heritage Irfan Siddiqui on Saturday said welfare of writers besides establishing of a scholarly society in the country is top priority of the government.

“Our goal is to encourage creativity and nurture a well knowledged based society in the country with the involvement of intellectuals and youth”, he said.

He made these remarks while addressing a meeting here at Pakistan Academy, attended by secretary of National History literature Heritage Division Amir Hasan, Chairman Academy of Letters, Dr. Qasim Bogio, Managing Director, National Book Foundation, Dr. Inam ul Haq Javed, Joint Secretary, Syed Junaid and other officials. Advisor to Prime Minister reviewed the preparations for holding an international conference on literature titled ‘Language, literature and society’ being organized by PAL and directed to provide all possible facilities for the conference participants.

Irfan Siddiqui said the ministry of National Heritage and its attached departments would play the role of facilitator for holding the conference. He informed that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is deeply interested in promoting literature and taking concrete measures for well being of scholars in the country. Prof. Dr. Qasim Bogio, briefed the participants regarding the arrangements of the conference.