Promotion of game, Govt top priority: Hanif

Lahore

The Chairman Steering Committee Sports Punjab, Hanif Abbasi said Government is giving top priority to the development of the sports and quality work on different sports schemes and projects is in full swing across the province. “As soon these facilities are completed we will establish the cricket academies and playing fields for other disciplines to engage the youth in sports activities which will help in identifying new talent”, said Hanif Abbasi at the meeting of the committee here on Tuesday at the National hockey stadium.

Also present on the occasion were Provincial Sports Minister, Jahangir khanzada, Provincial Minister for planning and development Malik Nadeem Kamran ,Secretary sports Punjab, Nayyer Iqbal and Director General sports Punjab Zulifqar Ghumman.

The Chairman of the committee said cricket academies will be set up under the supervision of former test cricketers.

Hanif Abbasi said sports grounds for Hockey, Cricket, Football, Kabaddi, Volleyball and others sports are under construction. “Cricket grounds will be equipped with floodlights,”he said.

Sports Minister Jahangir khanzada said, “ Promotion of Sports in the province is our main agenda and we will utilize all the recourses and energies to complete the development plans as soon as possible”.

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Malik Nadeem Kamran said:”Solid efforts are being made from the platform of SBP for the timely completion of sports infrastructure throughout the province”.

He pointed out that Kabaddi and volleyball are the favorite games of the masses, specially in the rural areas and such sports facilities should also be given the priority. DG sports Zulifqar Ghumman gave a detailed briefing regarding the development schemes and the projects being built in the province.

Ghumman said, “We are working under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif to develop sports facilities”.—APP