Promotion of higher education improving academic system: Zubair

City Reporter

The promotion of higher education in the country was fast improving the academic system, said Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Iqra University’s HBX Harvard Business School’s Digital Learning programme-Credential of Readiness (CORe), he praised Iqra University for the promotion of quality education.

Iqra’s chairman, Hunaid Lakhani, Vice-Chairperson, Irum Lakhani, Vice-Chancellor, Waseem Qazi, and officials of Higher Education Commission (HEC) were also present on the occasion.

It was pointed out that from the Fall 2017 session, Iqra University would offer EMBA courses determined by the HBS.

The Governor lauded the role of Hunaid Lakhani towards the promotion of higher education. He said collaboration with the Harvard Business School would be good for Pakistan.

Hunaid Lakhani said that Iqra’s collaboration with the Harvard Business School would help in the provision of international level education in the country.