Promotion framework of TEVTA employees approved

Salim Ahmed

Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Board approved the promotion framework for its employees in Punjab. Through implementation of the policy, more than 4000 TEVTA employees of TEVTA institutes & offices across the province will be facilitated.

It was stated by the Chairperson TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Sheikh while addressing the meeting to review the progress of promotion policy of TEVTA Employees. Chief Operating Officer Jawad Ahmad Qureshi, TEVTA Officers Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, Amer Aziz, Umer Farooq, Maqsood Ahmad, Mustafa Kamal Pasha, Aisha Qazi, Sarfraz Anwar and other officers were also present on the occasion.

While disclosing the details of the policy, Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said that employees from all streams of TEVTA will be promoted on the framework approved by the TEVTA Board. For this purpose, TEVTA is working expeditiously for outlining the seniority of each stream. He further narrated that the implementation of the policy will be a step forward towards Human Resource Development of TEVTA and will boost the performance of the TEVTA in near future.

Chairperson TEVTA further added that it is the top priority of the Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to provide maximum benefits to the employees working in the province.

He told that all TEVTA employees are eligible for promotion subject to provision of vacancy, qualification, experience & required length of service as outlined in the promotion criteria of the organization. Moreover, TEVTA already introduced monitory benefits for its employees at the time of their retirement in shape of pension, provident fund etc.