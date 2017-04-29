Promoting ties with Russia

DEFENCE Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, who attended an international conference on security in Moscow, had a productive exchange of views with Russia leadership on ways and means to increase bilateral cooperation in different fields especially defence and security. During a meeting with his Russian counterpart he underlined that Pakistan recognises Moscow’s role in global as well as regional affairs and wants to enhance defence ties.

We have been emphasising in these columns that in view of changed strategic environment, Pakistan must review its current foreign policy and focus on improvement of cooperative relationship with Moscow. In fact, there have been positive indications on political, economic and defence fronts but the pace of these developments does not commensurate with changing ground realities that require a thorough overhaul of the foreign policy to safeguard Pakistan’s core political, security and economic interests. Luckily, Pakistan, China and the Russian Federation are on the same page as far as peaceful resolution of the Afghan conflict is concerned. Moscow is spearheading talks on the issue in which similarity of views has been observed and their consistent efforts have the potential to help address the challenge despite undermining of these efforts by some regional and global players. Similarly, Russian Federation has been expressing its readiness to extend financial and technical assistance for implementation of some crucial energy and defence projects but strangely enough we are not reciprocating the way we should despite clear benefits to the country. We are not even learning from India, which overwhelmingly depended on Russia for its defence requirements but now it has maximised its multi-faceted cooperation with the United States without disturbing its equation with Moscow. We should not base our foreign policy on self-imposed notions when in the United States itself leaders with business linkages with Russia have been voted to power.

