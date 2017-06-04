Promoting soft image

JUST as the companies invest in promotion of their brands, countries nowadays are also paying special attention on building their soft, positive and progressive image through different tactics in order to develop their foreign relations, attract investment as well as tourism from different parts of the globe. We understand that this is the subject that was seldom given any significance by us especially when it needed the most in the wake of 9/11 which not only choked our foreign investment but also badly hurt our tourism industry.

It, however, is a matter of great satisfaction that there is now growing realization amongst some cabinet members about building the brand of the country. Especially Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb and Adviser on National History Irfan Siddiqui appear to be leading these efforts. This is the reason that we saw a series of literary and cultural activities in different cities recently and efforts are also afoot to revive the cinema industry. Addressing a meeting in Islamabad on Thursday, Marriyum directed the state media to prepare such programs that promote the positive image of Pakistan in the comity of the nations. Indeed Pakistan has many success stories to tell such as the role it played in peace keeping, defeat of the TTP in Swat and FATA operations and these stories can well be narrated in different forms to say the least through films, dramas, documentaries etc in order to counter negative narratives. Then we also need to present before the world our diverse landscape ranging from mountains to deserts, wetlands to coastline and centuries old civilization and rich cultural heritage. In our view a well-coordinated and integrated efforts by different ministries such as foreign affairs, information, cultural and tourism development may help achieve the objective. Then our leading analysts and scholars are also required to contribute in foreign media and journals besides Pakistan Chairs in foreign universities should be made effective by appointing competent people there and we should enhance cultural level exchanges in order to showcase the true face of the country to the outside world which is much different from the one being portrayed by our enemies.

