Promoting KPK’s soft image

A two-day Made in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa exhibition organisation by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry began at Pak China Friendship Centre on Saturday with the aim not only to showcase and promote locally manufactured products but also build soft image of the province. As security situation stands much improved in the province, such efforts on part of different segments of the society are need of the hour to project to foreign investors that terror hit province is now back to normalcy and environment is conducive for investment.

There are in fact immense opportunities of investment in different sectors in the province including Hydel power generation, oil and gas, minerals, handicrafts as well as other industrial products. The need is only to showcase these opportunities to foreign investors. KPK government recently held a road show in Beijing and the agreements reportedly signed there are to bring an investment in billion of dollars. Indeed this is a major success of KPK government and also dividend of the CPEC. Apart from creating thousands of new job opportunities, these agreements definitely encourage investors from other parts of the world to pour in with their money in a land, which is full of opportunities. Such sorts of road shows may also be organised in gulf countries besides Pakistani Diaspora can also be approached in order to diversify the scope of investment in different sectors. To realise this dream, the provincial government will first of all have to remove various bottlenecks and extend facilities to investors. For this purpose, a special foreign investment desk can be established that ensures ease of doing business without any delays and hiccups.

