Promote sports amongst youth

In Pakistan, sports are sadly been neglected. Due to unsafe conditions, people prefer inside activities. Moreover, people like to spend their time in other activities rather than playing in the field or having any kind of physical activities. Additionally, our youth are majorly suffering from inherent reluctance especially when it comes to participating in sports. Sports are very important as they could bring a constructive change in our society’s attitude and eradicate anti-social activities from society. Youth should seek opportunities that could help them to build their interest in such activities.

As in Pakistan, only the elite class is able to afford the luxury of physical activities like gym. The middle and lower class, which dominate the Pakistan polity, are unable to afford such an expensive luxury. However, we can resolve this issue, if the government provides facilities to our youth as this would be really helping to reduce crimes indirectly. Moreover, we can encourage sports if schools, colleges and universities facilitate their students with fields and other sports equipments. This will not only begin a healthy start of teamwork, but also encourage youth to learn the spirit of discipline and leadership.

HADIA AZIZ

Islamabad

