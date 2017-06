Nazir Ahmed Chandio

Mirpurkhas

Protest demonstrations were held at different places in the city to protest against acute shortage of water and prolonged load-shedding here on Saturday.

Report added that residents in hundreds of quantity of Lalchandabad, Khad Plot, Pak colony, Rajar colony, Gharibabad etc gathered at Sir Syed road near Sindhri railway phatak , burnt the old tyres and blocked the main road to protest against acute shortage of water and long load shedding.