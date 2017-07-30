Projects of wildlife preservation, habitat planned

Staff Reporter

The Punjab government under the Green Pakistan Programme has planned development projects of wildlife preservation and habitat improvement in the province. Punjab Planning & Development Member Agha Waqar Javed on Saturday told media persons that wildlife projects which included preservation of wildlife and other developmental projects, would be completed at a cost of Rs 284 million.

To implement the wildlife projects under Green Pakistan Programme, participation of the private sector at large would be completely ensured, he added.He said the Punjab government was generating additional resources for modern techniques to save wildlife in the province. “NGOs, stakeholders and private sectors would be involved and encouraged to work together in this sector,” he added. All development projects in the province were being executed smoothly and funded from development budget, he added. Agha Waqar said the government was planning to offer forest land to the private sector for investment, development and promotion in the wildlife sector. Meanwhile, World Wild Fund (WWF) Pakistan Senior Representative Director Dr Masood suggested for more development in the wildlife sector.