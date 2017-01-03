Projection of Kashmir cause

FOR the first time, Amir Jamaat-i-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has shunned rhetoric and made a tangible move on an issue of fundamental national interest. In a meeting of the All Parties Special Committee on Kashmir, which is headed by him, it has been decided to constitute a special delegation consisting of leader of different political parties to project cause of Kashmir and write a letter to the new Secretary General of UN.

The government has been striving hard to highlight the precarious situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir caused by unabated Indian State terrorism and is urging the world community to play its role in peaceful resolution of the longstanding dispute, which is still on the agenda of the UNSC. PM Nawaz Sharif deserves credit for forcefully raising the issue during his address to the UN General Assembly session while Foreign Office has also been instrumental in sensitising the world community. It is, however, understood that better results can only be achieved if all segments of Pakistani society and Kashmiris themselves lend a helping hand to the government in this regard as this would give more credibility to the campaign to expose India’s real face. However, most of our political leaders including Sirajul Haq had been focusing more on petty politicking than serving a national cause. There is general impression that our politicians are least interested when it comes to real issues and they waste their energies only on power game. The proposed delegation consists of capable figures and it can certainly make a difference if a coherent and consistent approach is adopted to highlight the Kashmir cause. It would be more appropriate to meet Islamabad-based ambassadors as well as govt leaders and leaders of public opinion in important capitals of world than to meet PM Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Imran Khan.

