Project to cultivate barren lands hailed

Staff Reporter

Punjab government’s project to bring barren land under cultivation is a revolutionary initiative which is a part of farmer friendly policies of Chief Minister Punjab set to have far reaching impact on farming sector. Chief of Muthida Kissan Mahaz Ayub Mayo said this in a statement here on Monday.

He elaborated that under the project 50,000 acres land would be brought under cultivation with the cost of Rs 642 million. He appreciated other projects of the government such as protection of farm lands from floods and plan for utilizing rain water for irrigation. “Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken a number of initiatives which have resulted in direct benefit to farmers”, he highlighted.

While stressing upon the need of implementation of these projects in letter and spirit, Ayub Mayo said that in the past most of the plans remained either un-implemented or partially implemented. “There had been problem of utilization of full amount of allocated funds for such projects in the past mainly due to lack of attention of the authorities.

We expect from the government that it will ensure 100% utilization of the allocated resources within the stipulated time limits”, he added.