Project for better yield of vegetables, plants

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Pir Mehar Ali Shah Arid Agriculture (PMASAA) University has undertaken a prestigious project called “Hydroponcs” for having better, hygienic and all-weather yield of vegetables and plants.

The University’s Director Institute of Hydroponics, in a communication with this scribe on Tuesday said that the Directorate has initiated the project with the aim to provide hygienic and high yielding vegetables to the market by imparting skill and knowledge to the progressive growers.