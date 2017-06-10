Project approved for new campus of Sindh Madressatul Islam

Staff Reporter

The federal Government has approved the project of the new campus of the alma mater of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah- the Sindh Madressatul Islam.

This was stated by the Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SIMU), Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, at a briefing.

He informed that the federal government has approved project of SMIU’s new campus that will be built in the Education City of Karachi and for that development project the government has approved more than one billion rupees.

Out of the said amount, Rs 150 million will be given to SMIU during ensuing fiscal year.

Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that SMIU is going to open SMIU Model School’s branch in the Education City, within premises of SMIU’s Malir Campus, from August 2017.

‘SMIU wants to provide quality and modern education to poor children of rural settlements of Malir, Karachi, because this institute was basically established for poor children of Sindh in 1885 and even today, the new generation needs same quality and modern education.

The Vice Chancellor further said that two new academic departments i.e. Department of English Language and Department of Development Studies will be added to SMIU soon. The Department of Development Studies will mainly focus on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).