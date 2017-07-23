Progressive Group questions economic policies

Salim ahmed

Lahore

Progressive Group, a representative platform of the traders and industrialists from Lahore, has alleged that the economic policies of the present govt has caused heavy damages to the traders’ community of Pakistan.

While addressing a meeting of the group here on Saturday, its President Khalid Usman termed the economic issues being faced by the traders as a result of wrong policies of the federal finance minister Ishaq Dar. He claimed that present policies had led to the country to increased smuggling and shortfall in revenue collection.