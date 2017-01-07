Professor, activist Salman Haider goes missing

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A professor of Fatima Jinnah University and human rights activist Salman Haider went missing from Islamabad on Friday evening.

A report was registered at the Lohi Bher police station by Haider’s wife regarding his disappearance. According to her, Haider was with his friends in Bani Gala on Friday night and had told his wife that he would be back home by 8:00pm. However, the activist did not return home.

Police said they found the professor’s car from Koral Chowk but have not yet received any information about him. Police further said that an investigation team has been formed while the areas adjacent to Bani Gala and Koral Chowk have been cordoned off following the activist’s disappearance.

Salman’s brother, Zeeshan, told media his brother was in the Bani Gala region with his friends on the night of Jan 6 and had called his wife to let her know that he would be home by 8pm.

When Salman did not return by 10pm, his wife called to check up on him but his phone went unanswered, Zeeshan added.

Later, his wife later received a text message telling her to pick Salman’s car from Coral Chowk, Zeeshan said.

The police later found the missing professor’s car from Korang Town, police sources said.

In a similar case on Tuesday, Islamabad High Court ordered the police official heading a Joint-Investigation Team probing the disappearance of a software engineer from the capital, to appear before the court in person on January 13.

The direction came after the investigation officer of the case, Abdul Rasheed, told the single member bench, comprising Justice Athar Minallah, that no progress could be made in tracking the whereabouts of the missing software engineer.

Sajid Mehmood, a software engineer, has been missing for the past eight months.