Professionalism vital to nurture robust safety culture: CNS

Karachi

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah has said that professionalism is indispensable to nurture a robust safety culture which can only be attained through effective training and devotion.

He was addressing as chief guest at Pakistan Navy’s Annual Safety Review for the year 2016 held at Bahria Auditorium on Thursday.. The safety review is held every year with an aim to create safety awareness and inculcate safety culture among naval personnel which provides a road map to further enhance safe working environment in Pakistan Navy.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah while addressing the audience, expressed his satisfaction over adherence to safety culture in Pakistan Navy.

He said that Safety Review is actually a process of self accountability which helps to evaluate and gauge the safety standards in the light of occurrences of yester year.

The Naval Chief highlighted that during war or peace time, safety and professionalism complement each other in the successful execution of naval operations.

However, besides constraint of resources, provision of war equipment entails that we must be mindful of safety protocols in order to keep precious lives and costly equipment safer during all evolutions.—INP