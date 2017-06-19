Professional alm-seekers, three outlaws held

Staff Reporter

Islamabad police station has arrested 22 outlaws including 19 16 professional alm-seekers from various area of the city , a police spokesman said. Islamabad police launched special campaign to curb this curse following the directions from SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani and nabbed 19 beggars. SSP Islamabad has directed to shift child beggars at Shelters Homes and Protection Centers so that Centers for their proper upbringing and make them a responsible citizen. He has directed all SPs to keep vigilant eye against beggars outside Masajid, Imambargahs as well as at markets and ensure arrest of professional alm-seekers.

SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has said that this social evil would be curbed and those backing the professional beggars would be dealt with an iron hand. He said that needy children and women are shifted to the various centers after verification so that they could be made responsible citizens.

Specials squads have been constituted by him to curb begging practice and performance of these squads would be reviewed on daily basis.

Meanwhile Islamabad Sub-Inspector Sarfaraz Ahmed from Koral police arrested a drug peddler Muhammad Sarfraz and recovered 1.248 KGs hashish from him.

ASI Nawzish Ali from kohsar police arrested accuse Muhammad Imran and recovered I-phone from him.

ASI Muhammad Irshad from Aabpara police arrested accuse Muhammad Asif and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol along with ammunition from him. While reviewing the overall performance, SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has appreciated it and directed all police officials to intensify efforts against criminal elements.