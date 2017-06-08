Prof Dr Ikram appointed ‘Distinguished National Professor’

Staff Reporter

The Higher Education Commission Wednesday bestowed the prestigious position of “Distinguished National Professor” upon the eminent biologist Prof Dr Ikram ul Haq in recognition of his invaluable services and research in the fields of botany and biotechnology.

Prof Haq, who presently is Professor Emeritus at the Government College University Lahore, did his post doctorate from the Cornell University, New York, US, as a fulbright scholar and has over 300 national and international publications along with five books to his credit.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah and senior faculty of GCU congratulated Prof Dr Ikramul Haq on his appointment the prestigious position, saying that he was the first from GCU to be appointed on this prestigious position initiated last year by the HEC.

According to a spokesman of GCU, the appointment was made initially for a period of two years. However, it is renewable. Prof Ikramul Haq is also a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtaiz and three international awards including the ISESCO Science and Technology Award 2016.

He was declared the most productive scientist of Pakistan more than thrice in the last decade. He was also the founder director of the Institute of Industrial Biotechnology at GCU, and also served as dean Faculty of Science and Technology at GCU.