Aamer A Najmee

Lahore

It is quite appreciable that the federal government fixes production targets for major and minor crops in the country somewhat ahead of the commencement of Rabi and Kharif seasons along with the areas on which crops are to be cultivated. This good practice of fixing production targets, keeping in the domestic requirements as well as exports of cash crops, is exercised by the federal government in close cooperation and coordination with the provincial governments as well as the public sector financial institutions. According to the reports in the newspapers, the federal government has only a few days back fixed production targets for major and minor Kharif crops including sugarcane, rice, maize as well as of pulses, chillies and tomatoes. It is noteworthy that the farmers’ friendly policies of the government have made the country self-sufficient in staple food. While appreciating this practice which enables the farmers to sow one or the other crop on the sufficient area to produce as much as to meet the production target, it is pertinent here to ask the federal and the provincial governments to coordinate and formulate a policy to ensure that green area under cultivation anywhere should not be utilized for launching of the housing societies or any other non-agricultural purpose. It is a matter of deep concern that more and more of green area everywhere is being used for houses construction and thus the area available for crops production is gradually being reduced. This negative trend of decreasing cultivated area needs to be checked and stopped firmly.