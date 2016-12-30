Production starts from well ZS-3 in Bolan Block

Staff Reporter

Highly slant development well ZS-3 in Bolan Block (Zarghun South Gas Field) was planned to be drilled in Dunghan formation to enhance field production to meet committed gas supply to SSGCL for Quetta City. After early completion of civil works and mobilization of the rig, the well was spud-in on September 20, 2016 (10 days earlier than planned) and reached TD of 1820 m (MD)/1649 m (TVD) on November 20, 2016. MPCL’s own Rig Mari-1 was deployed for the drilling. ZS-3 is the first ever highly slant well drilled by the Company using its own Rig and expertise. After completion, the well flowed 4.772 MMSCFD gas with 1,013 psi WHFP at 28/64” fixed choke, before acid job. Post-acid, the gas flow improved to 8.691 MMSCFD with 1,785 psi WHFP at the same choke size. The raw gas produced from ZS-3 is of superior quality with a heating value of approximately 930 Btu/scf. The well has been hooked up with the central processing facilities and gas is being injected into SSGCL’s network. The gas produced from ZS-3 will be eligible for tight gas price of USD 4.7979/MMBTU compared with normal price of USD 2.8182/MMBTU. Bolan JV consists of MPCL (as Operator with 35% working interest), SPUD Energy (40%) GHPL (17.5%) and PKP (7.5%). MPCL is committed to contribute towards the National Economy by bridging the energy gap to the country through aggressive exploration and production.