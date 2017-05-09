Problems of overseas Pakistanis discussed

Salim Ahmed

A meeting to review the performance of District Overseas Pakistanis Committees (DOPCs) was held under the Chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Punjab, Shamail Ahmad Khawaja and Commissioner, Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Afzaal Bhatti at Civil Secretariat today.

Director General OPC, Syed Javed Iqbql Bokhari, Additional DG Police Matters, Agha Yousaf were present on this occasion while Civil and Police high ups of Bahawal pur, Bahawal Nagar and Rahim Yar Khan districts participated through video link.

Additional Chief Secretary, Shamail Ahmad Khawaja instructed the administration to expedite the resolution mechanism of complaints relating to overseas Pakistanis and out of Box strategy should be adopted for early redressal of the issues. He instructed the administration to ensure two meetings of DOPCs during a month and proceeding be uploaded on OPC web complaint portal regularly in this regard.

Commissioner OPC Afzaal Bhatti while addressing the meeting said that DOPCs of the entire Province should pro-actively work so that the grievances of the overseas Pakistanis could be solved at the earliest.

He said that overseas Pakistanis are real ambassadors of the country and OPC Punjab is pursuing a vigorous policy to help expatriates regarding redressal of their complaints about government agencies of the Punjab.

Certain complaints of Overseas Pakistanis were discussed in detail on this occasion and Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner OPC issued necessary directions regarding redressal of these complaints.