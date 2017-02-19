Problems of woman journalist discussed

Staff Reporter

A delegation of Women journalists and publishers met with Secretary Information at his office. They discussed several issues, problems pertaining to the women journalists and publishers.

Secretary Information Imran Atta Soomro said on the occasion that their problems / issues will be resolved on priority basis because the women journalists play a vital and positive role in the society. Secretary Information said that it is our moral/ ethical responsibility to solve their problems while he was talking to the Women publishers / journalists.

In this delegation the Chairperson of Women publishers APNS Fouzia Shaheen, Zahida Abbasi, Haseena Jatoi and Sidra Khattak were present.

The Women delegation pointed out that they are not invited in the Government programmes. Secretary Information said that he will solve their complaint and in future they will be invited. On this occasion Director Press Information Zeenat Jehan was also present and talked with the delegation.