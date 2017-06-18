Problems in NADRA

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office is one of the main offices of Turbat where in a day approximately 5 to 6 hundred people come from near and far areas such as Dasht, Blueda, Zamuran for making their CNIC, B-forms etc. But unfortunately many of them are compelled to go back without being the work done because of some problems such as disconnectivity of internet, mismanagement, corrupt employs and even though it does not have a generator when electricity supply is suspended.

It is my humbly request to higher authorities to take a serious action on this massive problem which a large number of Turbatis have to undergo.

MUHAMMAD BAKHTIYAR

Turbat Kech

Related