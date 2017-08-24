Probe into medical colleges’ test paper leak

Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab office issued a notification on Wednesday regarding formation of probe team about alleged leakage of question paper of medical colleges’ admission test held on Sunday. The probe team consists of six members i.e. Additional Chief Secretory, Additionnal I.G. (special branch) Punjab, Professor Dr. Eice Muhammad, Director FIA Lahore, Director General PFSA Lahore, and Member CMIT (to be nominated by Chairman CMIT).

Terms of reference of the probe team are: to investigate into the allegation that the medical college admission test could not be conducted under full secrecy, as a question paper was leaked a day earlier with ulterior motive; to find out the persons responsible for the offence; and to fix the responsibility who was involved in getting the MCAT conducted in the most unprofessional manner.

The probe team shall submit its report within 72 hours to the Chief Minister and further necessary action may be taken on top priority basis.—TNS