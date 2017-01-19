Pro-Pakistan, anti-India slogans flashed on Kishtwar walls

In occupied Kashmir, anti-India and pro-Pakistan slogans were found written on the walls of private buildings in Kishtwar town, Jammu region.
One such graffiti was written on the wall of a tuition coaching building hardly 100 meters away from police post. As per the details, the students who went to attend the tuition classes this morning noticed the anti-India, pro-Pakistan and pro- Burhan Wani slogans written on the wall of the coaching institute. The delegation of BJP led by Rocky Goswami met police officials and expressed their concern over the development.—KMS

