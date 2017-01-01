Pro-freedom camp issues first 2017 protest calendar

Shutdown to continue on Fridays, Saturdays

Srinagar

The pro-freedom leaders–Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik on Saturday issued the first protest calendar for the beginning fortnight of the year 2017. The schedule is the copy-paste of the previous calendar that ended the continued shutdowns and asked the people to return to normal life for five days of the week.

The leaders called for complete shutdown on Fridays and Saturdays. On Fridays, the leaders asked the people to hold post Friday prayer freedom congregations across Jammu and Kashmir at the places identified and agreed upon locally and mutually.

On Saturdays, the leaders called for azadi march at tehsil headquarters. For the remaining days of the week, the people have been asked to resume normal activities besides using exclusively public transport for the support of transport community.

As a social and community responsibility, encourage your family and friends as well for the same.

However, on Mondays sit-in from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm has been proposed to be organised at tehsil headquarters along with placards and banners highlighting the atrocities in the present uprising. On Tuesdays, women would assemble and occupy local chowks and centres from Zuhr to Asr in the vicinity of mohallas, villages and localities.—KR