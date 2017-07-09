Pro-Burhan graffiti, banners come up in Kashmir

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, posters and graffiti extolling Burhan Wani have come up in Kashmir valley on the maiden death anniversary of the popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani. Pro-freedom and pro-Burhan graffiti have been scribbled on shop shutters and walls besides the posters of Wani across Srinagar, region’s main city.

In south Kashmir, banners with pictures of Wani appeared at various places along with pictures of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani and United Jihad Council (UJC) Chief Syed Salahuddin.

The banners were spotted at martyrs’ graveyard, Reshi Bazaar, Lazibal K P Road, Khanabal.—KMS