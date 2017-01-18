Pro-Altaf Iqbal Kazmi held four days before rally

Staff Reporter

An unknown or perhaps little known politico Iqbal Kazmi who had undertaken to organize the Jan 21 rally in Karachi under the banner of Istahkam Pakistan Organisation, was picked up by plain clothes men and some in police uniform Monday.

It was later said that he had been freed, but there was no official confirmation of that. Altaf Hussain, who has failed to address any public or workers rally after his hate-Pakistan speech in Karachi on August 22, had announced rally of MQM London under the banner of Istahkam Paistan organisation. Iqbal Kazmi had undertaken to arrange that rally in Karachi.

But it looked doubtful since the beginning that he or MQM London would be allowed to hold such a show. The arrest of Kazmi seems to be part of the plan from the Establishment to prevent the rally from being held.

It remains to be seen as to what alternate measures are left with MQM London to make its presence felt in Karachi, or atleast keep itself afloat.