Privilege the underprivileged

Zebaish Raza Cheema

Rawalpindi

There is no denying the fact that we usually employ kids as domestic workers in our households. These kids on account of their parents’ rickety financial footing, lower social standing and unmanageable households serve us and they are paid (or underpaid) for these services. They help put bread and butter in their homes from their earnings. More often than not, people hire these children to tend to their infants and adolescents, to run errands and to help them in their day-to-day chores.

And in doing so, every so often, we come across these shocking incidents where we hear that these kids have been mercilessly thrashed. People are seen riding roughshod over these little souls as they take their own kids to the movies and fast-food restaurants while these under-aged household workers wait around at some distant corner gazing at the enjoyment of other children with longing and fancy.

But in this social arrangement, the apathy on the part of the more affluent segments of the society often becomes clear when we see them acting insouciantly towards those working for them—e.g. when we merely pay them their monthly dues and neglect to take into account their wants and needs as children; the fact that when they see wishes of their owner’s kids, just or unjust, being fulfilled at such close quarters, they feel not only discontented but also resentful.

In business parlance, when we go buy something and get some kind of a value-added, supplementary offering along with the basic product we are buying, we become surprised in a good way. Likewise, the basic product these children expect is to be provided with their monthly salary, however, when they are provided with additional amenities and comforts, they can experience contentment that provides them some respite from the daily drill and grill.