Privatization of Afghan War against national sovereignty: Karzai

Kabul

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has expressed his opposition to the possibility that US private companies will be responsible for the Afghan war. Recently Erik Prince, the former CEO of the private military company, Blackwater, has offered to step up the Afghan air war with a private air force capable of intelligence collection and close-air support, the Military Times reported. Karzai said that if the responsibility of the war is transferred to private companies by the US government that would be a clear contradiction with the national sovereignty of the country and an explicit violation of the constitution of this country. Karzai considers the privatization of war in Afghanistan as a means of prolonging the war, continuing the killing of innocent people and provoking self-affirmation and breaking the law. “I vehemently oppose the proposal to the U.S. government to outsource its war in Afghanistan to private security firms. This would be prolonging and intensifying the bloodshed in Afghanistan and a blatant violation of our national sovereignty and constitution,” Karzai wrote on his twitter.— INP

