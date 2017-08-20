Private sector not getting bank loans easily

Islamabad

The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Saturday said banking sector is yet to play its due role in national development by giving required loans to different sectors.

The role of the central bank, which regulates the banking industry, is far from satisfactory level which must be noticed, a statement said issued by FPCCI here.

Reports of increased lending to different sectors were frequently published but the ratio of loans as compare to the GDP was on the decline, Chairman, FPCCI Regional Committee on Industries Atif Ikram Sheikh said.

The common depositors continued to get a negative return on their savings which had eroded confidence in the banking system, he added.

Atif Ikram Sheikh said that banks had increased their territory of services and the range of their products but a lot was to be done as many from the trade and industry.

The sectors ignored by the banks should be made profitable while the industry should be forced to serve the unbanked population while branchless banking should be promoted which was essential for the growth of banking industry, business, agriculture and the economy, he demanded.—APP