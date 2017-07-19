Private education regulatory body soon in AJK

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

In order to ensure fee and other required educational discipline in the private-sector educational institutions in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, the AJK government has decided to establish a regulatory authority under the auspices of the State Education Department soon.

This was disclosed here by AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, who was addressing annual prize distribution ceremony hosted by Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Board of intermediate and secondary Education (BISE) Mirpur here on Tuesday. The ceremony was arranged to crown the Toppers of SSC (Matric) and HSSC (Intermediate) securing top Positions in annual exams held last year – 2016. . The students securing top distinctions in annual and supplementary exams of SSC and HSSC were awarded with gold medals, cash prizes and prizes and certificates of appreciation.

Senior Minister of AJK Ch. Tariq Farooq, Sports and Youth minister Ch. Muhammad Saeed, Chairman AJK BISE Prof. Zaheer Ahmed Chaudhry, Secretary BISE Prof. Shahid Munir Jiraal, Zia Ahmed Joshi and others also spoke on this occasion and felicitated the award / prize winning boys and girls students, their parents and teachers for securing distinctions in acknowledgement of their outstanding academic skills emerged through the examinations held under the auspices of the AJK BISE.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that his government was acting upon to determine the promotion of quality education system through both private and public sector institutions in AJK for producing quality future architects of the nation harmonious to the need of the modern era.

He said that following the trend of delivery of education on diverse syllabus and receipt of heavy fee structure on the part of the private-sector schools and colleges operating in various parts of AJK, the government has principally decided to set up a regulatory authority comprising seasoned academicians under the supervision of the AJK Education Department for monitoring the functioning of the educational institutions – including those set up as branches of the nation-wide chain in AJK – matching to the satisfaction of the state, students and parents.