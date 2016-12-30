Private doctors’ to get interest free loans for setting up hospital

Salim Ahmed

The Board of Directors (BoDs) of Punjab Health Foundation (PHF) accorded approval to issue interest free loans upto Rs. 10 million for setting up hospital by the doctors. However, this loan would be issued on mortgage condition whereas loan of Rs. 200,000 to 700,000 will be granted on social collateral basis.

The meeting of the board was held here Thursday with Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh. Salman Rafique in the chair.

Managing Director PHF Dr. Sohail Saqlain informed that online system for receiving loan applications from the doctors has been evolved with the help of Punjab Information Technology Board.

Now the doctors desirous to get loan need not to visit PHF office for this purpose and they can easily download the proforma from the website of PHF and submit it after completion the formalities.

There is an online tracking system through which the applicant can pursue and update himself about his case till the release of interest free loan.