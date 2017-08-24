Private cook shot dead, cop injured

Our correspondent

Shikarpur

A private cook of Police officers was killed while another policeman sustained grave wounds in an attack carried out by a few unknown armed assailants on “city police picket” outskirts of Khanpur tehsil in the limits of Naparkot Police Station, some 70 kilometers off from here, on Wednesday early in the morning. According to DSP Nazeer Lashari at least a dozen unidentified armed assailants attacked police picket and opened fire, resulting, Abdul Waheed Maghrio, aged around 35, a private cook, was killed on the spot while another policeman injured.

Related