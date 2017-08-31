Prisoners face Nazi torture in Tihar: JKLF (R)

Srinagar

JKLF (R) has said “Indian jails look like Nazi torture centers as detainees are facing extreme situations in (prisons)”. A party spokesperson while referring to prisoners lodged in Jammu and outside state jails said, “Even in this harsh hot climate, the jails where the (prisoners) are lodged lack facilities like fans and electricity.”

He said the judicial remand of those detained by NIA including (JKLF-R) chairman, Farooq Ahmad Dar, is continuously being extended on one pretext or the other and no medical facilities are provided to them. He said Farooq was denied medical treatment and even necessary medicines by authorities in Tihar jail.—KR